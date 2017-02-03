Scotland U20 19 - 20 Ireland U20: Irish pip young Scots

Scotland under-20s lost out 20-19 to their Irish counterparts at Broadwood Stadium last night.

The hosts took the lead in the eighth minute when Currie centre Cameron Hutchison went over for a try and it was converted by stand-off Josh Henderson.

Ireland stand-off Johnny McPhillips then kicked two penalties to make it 7-6.

Two penalties from Glasgow Hawks’ Henderson then made sure that Scotland led 13-6 at the interval.

Ireland levelled the scores in the 43rd minute before Henderson kicked two penalties to put Scotland 19-13 ahead.

Ireland went 20-19 up with a converted try by second-row Fineen Wycherley. Henderson had a chance to win it, but his penalty slipped wide.