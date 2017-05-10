Scotland to face Ireland and hosts Japan in 2019 World Cup

Scotland have been drawn with Ireland and hosts Japan in Pool A for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
The draw was made in Kyoto this morning and saw Scotland placed with their top seed Six Nations rivals and the host nation, who they faced in the pool stage of the last tournament in England two years ago, beating the Brave Blossoms in Gloucester.
Scotland will be facing Ireland in a World Cup for only the second. The Celtic nations’ only previous encounter in the global tournament came in the pool stage of the 1991 event, when Scotland won 24-15 on their way to the semi-finals.
Pool A will be made up of two qualifiers, one from Europe and the other a play-off winner.
In the other pools, there will be heavyweight battle between New Zealand and South Africa in Pool B. England will face old rivals France in a tough Pool C that also includes Argentina and Wales are drawn with Australia in Pool D.
2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP DRAW
POOL A
Ireland
Scotland
Japan
Europe 1
Play-off Winner
POOL B
New Zealand
South Africa
Italy
Africa 1
Repechage Winners
POOL C
England
France
Argentina
Americas 1
Oceania 2
POOL D
Australia
Wales
Georgia
Oceania 1
Americas 2