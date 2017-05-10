Scotland to face Ireland and hosts Japan in 2019 World Cup

Scotland have been drawn with Ireland and hosts Japan in Pool A for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The draw was made in Kyoto this morning and saw Scotland placed with their top seed Six Nations rivals and the host nation, who they faced in the pool stage of the last tournament in England two years ago, beating the Brave Blossoms in Gloucester.

Scotland will be facing Ireland in a World Cup for only the second. The Celtic nations’ only previous encounter in the global tournament came in the pool stage of the 1991 event, when Scotland won 24-15 on their way to the semi-finals.

Pool A will be made up of two qualifiers, one from Europe and the other a play-off winner.

In the other pools, there will be heavyweight battle between New Zealand and South Africa in Pool B. England will face old rivals France in a tough Pool C that also includes Argentina and Wales are drawn with Australia in Pool D.

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP DRAW

POOL A

Ireland

Scotland

Japan

Europe 1

Play-off Winner

POOL B

New Zealand

South Africa

Italy

Africa 1

Repechage Winners

POOL C

England

France

Argentina

Americas 1

Oceania 2

POOL D

Australia

Wales

Georgia

Oceania 1

Americas 2