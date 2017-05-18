Scotland sevens stalwart Mark Robertson to retire

Scotland sevens stalwart Mark Robertson will retire from the pro game after the final Sevens World Series event of 2016/17 at Twickenham this weekend.

In 56 tournaments on the circuit the 32-year-old from Melrose has scored 103 tries.

He was also a key member of the Team GB squad that won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Calling time on that career is the single hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Robertson said. “I am incredibly proud to have represented Scotland in the Sevens World Series over the past decade and to have played my part in helping develop a strong national sevens programme.

“I’ve been lucky enough to experience many unforgettable moments throughout my career, but the highlights for me include reaching the final in my first Melrose Sevens, winning the final leg of the series at Twickenham last year and representing Team GB.

“None of these achievements would have been possible, however, without the support of the people around me and I’d like to thank them for that.”