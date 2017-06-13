Scotland’s Stuart Hogg ruled out of British and Irish Lions tour

Scottish rugby star Stuart Hogg has been ruled out of the remainder of the British and Irish Lions tour.

The Glasgow Warriors full-back suffered a facial bone fracture during the Lions’ victory over Crusaders on Saturday.

The British & Irish Lions medical team had been working in consultation with Glasgow Warriors but it was decided the two-time Lion, who also featured in the win over New Zealand Provincial Barbarians, will return to Scotland for further treatment.

Hogg expressed his disappointment at having his tour cut short with the Lions set to face Highlanders today (Tuesday).

Hogg said: “I’m gutted to be leaving to be leaving the Tour at this stage.

“It is an honour to have been involved in a second British & Irish Lions tour and I have hugely enjoyed my time with the squad and I’m very excited about the potential of this group.”

Stuart Hogg goes down injured in Lions win over Crusaders. Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Prior to the confirmation, defence coach Andy Farrell believed that the team would be in no rush to call up a replacement for the 24-year-old.

British & Irish Lions Head Coach Warren Gatland said: “It is hugely disappointing for Stuart to have to return home early and for us to lose one of our touring party.

“Stuart has been a key member of our squad on and off the field and it is disappointing to see injury cut short his time with us in New Zealand.

“We all wish him the best with his recovery and we look forward to seeing him back in action in the future.”