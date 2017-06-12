Scotland’s rugby stars hit the beach in Sydney to recover

Scotland’s rugby stars headed to the beach for sun, sand and recovery after a gruelling day of travelling from Singapore to Australia.

Gregor Townsend’s men started their summer tour on Saturday with a commanding 34-13 win over Italy at the National Stadium in Singapore and are in Sydney ahead of their match with the Wallabies this Saturday.

The players threw a ball and frisbee around on Coogee Beach before hitting the waves during their recovery session, while they mingled with locals.

Scottish Rugby had Ben Toolis wearing a player cam to catch some of the action.

After the Scots play Australia they head on to Fiji to complete their summer tour.

Scotland players make their way along Coogee beach to start a recovery session. Scotland rugby union squad recovery session, Coogee Beach, Coogee, Sydney, Australia, Monday 12th June 2017 ***Please credit: Fotosport/David Gibson***

Scotland captain John Barclay enjoys swimming off Coogee beach during the recovery session. Picture: Fotosport/David Gibson