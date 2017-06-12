Scotland’s rugby stars hit the beach in Sydney to recover

Scotland’s rugby stars headed to the beach for sun, sand and recovery after a gruelling day of travelling from Singapore to Australia.
Gregor Townsend’s men started their summer tour on Saturday with a commanding 34-13 win over Italy at the National Stadium in Singapore and are in Sydney ahead of their match with the Wallabies this Saturday.
The players threw a ball and frisbee around on Coogee Beach before hitting the waves during their recovery session, while they mingled with locals.
Scottish Rugby had Ben Toolis wearing a player cam to catch some of the action.
After the Scots play Australia they head on to Fiji to complete their summer tour.