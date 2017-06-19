Scotland rugby team trimmed ahead of final test

Gregor Townsend has decided to trim the touring Scotland squad down to a 30-man group ahead of this weekend’s test match with Fiji

Centre Alex Dunbar and back-row Magnus Bradbury have been allowed to start their summer break early, while lock Lewis Carmichael has been allowed to return to Australia, where he’s on at Super Rugby side Western Force.

In addition to the departures of Finn Russell and Allan Dell, who left to join the British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, that cuts the Scottish squad to 30 players.

Saturday’s match against Fiji in Suva represents Scotland’s final test of the summer tour. Townsend and his side are looking to make it three wins from three after victories over Italy and Australia.

Townsend said: “Firstly congratulations to Finn and Allan. We’ve been very supportive of our players getting opportunities to go on the British & Irish Lions tour and they go with our blessing.

“We look forward to seeing them continue their excellent form, enjoying the Lions experience and coming back better players.

“Lewis Carmichael has returned to the Western Force after a productive time with us.

“We’ve learned a bit more about him and it’s been a very good experience for him being involved on match-day in two successful test matches. He now has an opportunity to build on what he’s learned over the summer and make a big impact at Edinburgh Rugby next season.

“Alex Dunbar and Magnus Bradbury have not traveled to Fiji as we always planned to reduce the squad for our final match of the tour. We felt it was right that they got a rest if they weren’t being considered for selection.

“After a fantastic result on Saturday it’s important that we continue to work hard, improve and raise our game for the challenge of Fiji this Saturday.”

