Scotland reach highest ever World Ranking position

Scotland have reached their highest ever position in the World Rugby rankings after Saturday’s triumph over Wales.

Ali Price and Alex Dunbar celebrate Scotland's victory over Wales. Picture: Neil Hanna

Vern Cotter’s men are now fifth in the world following the 29-13 victory, moving ahead of Wales, South African and France.

They now travel to England as they seek their first Championship since winning the Five Nations in 1999.

A victory would give them their first win at Twickenham since 1983, and their first Triple Crown since 1999.

