Scotland name test opponents for Gregor Townsend bow

Scotland will face Italy in Gregor Townsend’s first match as head coach of the national team after the summer test opponents were announced.

Townsend and the team will start the three-game tour by taking on the Italians in Singapore on 10 June. It will be the first ever tier one international to take place in the Asian nation.

It means Townsend will begin his tenure as Scotland boss by taking on the same side that Vern Cotter finished his reign against. Scotland closed out their 2017 Six Nations campaign with a 29-0 bonus-point victory over Italy at Murrayfield.

After the test in Singapore the squad will fly to Sydney where they’ll battle against the Australias on their home turf on 17 June.

Seven days later the test series will be concluded with an away fixture against Fiji, which will be held in the capital Suva.

Townsend, who’ll take charge of the squad in May when Glasgow’s season ends, has welcomed the challenge.

He said: “We’re pleased to confirm our 2017 summer tour will take us to Singapore, Sydney and Suva, where our players will relish the challenges presented by tough opposition, travel and climate in a concentrated and intense period of rugby.

“Touring builds strong bonds in a group and, in addition our preparation camp, this time together will be invaluable for our new coaching team as we strive to further improve the squad.”

