Scotland name team to face Italy in Six Nations finale

Ross Ford will start for Scotland against Italy in the RBS Six Nations at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

The experienced hooker replaces Fraser Brown in the only change to the starting side which was lost 61-21 to England.

It will be Ford’s first start of the tournament. Brown, who was yellow-carded in the early minutes of the defeat at Twickenham, drops to the bench.

The only other change sees centre Matt Scott replacing the injured Mark Bennett on the bench.

The other casualties from a bruising encounter at Twickenham have all recovered and retain their places in the squad.

Scotland are seeking to end their Six Nations campaign on a high following the disappointment of defeat by England.

A victory over Italy would given them three wins in a season in the Championship for the first time since 2006.

Scotland team to play Italy at BT Murrayfield, RBS 6 Nations

Saturday 18 March (kick-off 12.30pm) – live on BBC

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors) – 52 caps; 16 tries, 3 pens, 89 points

14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps; 15 tries, 75 points

13. Huw Jones (Stormers) – 7 caps; 4 tries, 20 points

12. Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps; 6 tries, 30 points

11. Tim Visser (Harlequins) – 30 caps; 12 tries, 60 points

10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors) – 26 caps; 2 tries, 8 cons, 8 pens, 50 points

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 4 caps

1. Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps; 1 try, 5 points

2. Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby) – 106 caps; 2 tries, 10 points

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 8 caps

4. Richie Gray (Toulouse) – 64 caps; 3 tries, 15 points

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 32 caps; 2 tries, 10 points

6. John Barclay CAPTAIN (Scarlets) – 59 caps; 4 tries, 20 points

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) – 9 caps; 1 try, 5 points

8. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) – 26 caps

Substitutes:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 24 caps

17. Allan Dell (Edinburgh Rugby) – 7 caps

18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby) – 2 cap

19. Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors) – 28 caps; 1 try, 5 points

20. Cornell Du Preez (Edinburgh Rugby) – 1 cap

21. Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors) – 20 caps; 4 tries, 3 pens, 29 points

22. Duncan Weir (Edinburgh Rugby) – 26 caps; 2 tries, 7 cons, 10 pens, 1 drop, 57 points

23. Matt Scott (Gloucester) – 36 caps; 4 tries, 20 points