Scotland name team to face France in Paris

John Barclay will start for Scotland against France in the Six Nations in Paris on Sunday.

The Scarlets flanker replaces Ryan Wilson, who has an elbow infection, in the only change from the side which defeated Ireland 27-22 at Murrayfield last weekend.

Barclay impressed as a substitute in the win over the Irish and gets his reward with a starting berth at the Stade de France.

John Hardie comes on to the bench to provide back-row cover.

Fraser Brown has recovered from an eye injury and retains his place at hooker.

Scotland, seeking their first win in Paris since 1999, are looking to build on their excellent start to the championship.

Stuart Hogg, who scored two tries against the Irish, will become the youngest Scotland international to win 50 caps.

France, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from their opening-day defeat by England.

They have made one change from the side that lost at Twickenham.

Loann Goujon replaces Damien Chouly at flanker, with coach Guy Noves calling it a “strategic choice.”

France are looking to beef up their pack at Stade de France against a Scotland side that sometimes struggled in the scrum against Ireland last weekend.

Scotland team to face France at Stade de France on Sunday, (3pm): Stuart Hogg; Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Tommy Seymour; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw (c); Allan Dell, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Jonny Gray, John Barclay, Hamish Watson, Josh Strauss. Replacements: Ross Ford, Gordon Reid, Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, John Hardie, Ali Price, Duncan Weir, Mark Bennett.

France team: Scott Spedding; Noa Nakaitaci, Remi Lamerat, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa; Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin; Cyril Baille, Guilhem Guirado (c), Uni Atonio, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Yoann Maestri, Loann Goujon, Kevin Gourdon, Louis Picamoles. Replacements: Christopher Tolofua, Rabah Slimani, Xavier Chiocci, Julien Le Devedec, Damien Chouly, Maxime Machenaud, Jean-Marc Doussain, Yoann Huget.