Scotland lock Richie Gray out for two months after back op

Scotland lock Richie Gray is facing two months out after undergoing a back operation.

Gray, 27, missed the national side’s summer tour because of the problem and went under the knife yesterday.

His club, Toulouse, will be without the second-row forward for the start of the French Top 14 season and Gray will now look to prove his fitness for Scotland’s autumn Test series which begins on 21 November against Samoa and continues against New Zealand and Australia.