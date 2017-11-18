Scotland 17 - 22 New Zealand: How the Scotland players rated

How the Scotland players rated out of ten in their valiant defeat to New Zealand.

• READ MORE: Scotland 17 - 22 New Zealand: Scots impress but Kiwi class tells

Stuart Hogg - 9

At the heart of everything Scotland did well and epitomises the current side. Deservedly named man of the match and could have snatched a famous win with a brilliant last-ditch run.

Tommy Seymour - 6

Made a host of handling errors and was penalised more than once at the breakdown. Did not get involved enough in attack but provided one decent break.

Huw Jones - 7

A big knock-on just five metres out with Scotland on top proved a blow in the first half. Missed a couple of tackles but took his try brilliantly to bring Scotland back into the match.

Alex Dunbar - 6

A couple of big carries in the first half before forced off early after the break.

Lee Jones - 6

Lively in attack without really threatening to do anything special.

Finn Russell - 8

Missed several tackles but his kicking and distribution was impressive throughout. A big improvement on last week and proved he can cut it at the very top.

Ali Price - 7

Some clever kicking early on helped set the tempo but was guilty of a big missed tackle in the lead-up to New Zealand’s opening try.

Darryl Marfo - 7

Powerful once more in the loose and had his moments in the scrum. Looks a find at this level.

• READ MORE: Murrayfield hails Doddie Weir ahead of All Blacks Test match

Stuart McInally - 8

Faultless once more at the lineout and carried well. Made more tackles than anyone in blue and even moved into the back row following injury to Luke Hamilton.

Zander Fagerson - 6

Part of a Scottish scrum that had its moments but was on the back foot more often than not until he was forced off the pitch towards the end of the first half through injury.

Ben Toolis - 6

A quiet afternoon and could do with adding a bit more physicality in the loose.

Jonny Gray - 8

A powerful performance from someone who is getting better and better. Made a lot of carries and scored an important try, and was not shy in the tackle count either.

• READ MORE: Interview: Roy Laidlaw on his Scotland career and rugby family

John Barclay - 8

A real captain’s effort. Led from the front and helped disrupt the All Blacks’ attack. Harshly penalised early on but that did not distract from a fine performance.

Hamish Watson - 7

Was strong at the breakdown and all over the park. His departure in the 27th minute with a back injury coincided with the All Blacks coming back into the game.

Cornell du Preez - 6

A fairly quiet afternoon on his first start for Scotland. Knocked on early in the game and there were few notable moments.

Replacements - 7

Impact was restricted by a number of injuries early on. Luke Hamilton’s debut ended in a cruel injury after some encouraging moments, while Pete Horne added good impetus in place of Dunbar.