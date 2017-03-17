Richie Gray out of Scotland’s Six Nations clash v Italy

Scotland lock Richie Gray has been ruled out of Saturday’s match with Italy and will be replaced by Grant Gilchrist.

Gray has failed to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in the defeat by England and although he was named on Thursday in the team to face the Italians at BT Murrayfield he has now been withdrawn.

Edinburgh lock Gilchrist takes his place, leapfrogging Tim Swinson who remains in the bench. Gilchrist was not in the original match-day 23.

A win for Vern Cotter’s side over Italy will see Scotland finish the Six Nations with three victories for the first time since 2006.