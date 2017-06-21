Quins pair look for mighty show in final summer-tour clash

Though the men in charge of Scottish rugby try hard to keep their key players in the country, playing for one of the two professional clubs, it does not always work out. The result is that when Scotland face Fiji on Saturday, it looks as though they are going to have to call in a couple of players with radically different experiences of playing at Harlequins to keep the momentum going.

The entire squad is still buzzing after the win over Australia, including Tim Visser, the wing, and Ruaridh Jackson, the stand-off, neither of whom were actually involved in that game – for reasons that pretty much underscore the contrasting season they have had – but both of whom will be key players against Fiji.

Visser, who had scored his 14th Scotland try against Italy in the first game, missed out because he was still carrying a rib injury from that match. Jackson could have played, was stripped and ready to run on but turned out to be the only unused replacement.

Now, though, he is one of those in contention to replace Finn Russell after the stand-off’s call-up for the British & Irish Lions. A key position and a tough act to follow – Jackson can’t wait for the chance.

“It has been a year since I got on the pitch for Scotland,” he said. “It has been a bit of a rollercoaster year at Quins as well. Spells where I was playing a lot and spells where I was not. It has not been a perfect year by any stretch of the imagination, but, if I can get on for this game and finish on a high, it would put me in a happy place going into the summer.

“I am desperate to show what I can do. With Finn where I think he deserves to be [the Lions], it gives me an opportunity. I am desperate to put my hand up. There is a lot of excitement about this squad, about what we can do, what we can achieve.”

He was unwanted by Scotland, and more out of his club team than in it – he played the full 80 minutes only five times, many of those in less important LV Cup and European Challenge Cup matches, and has not played at all since early March.

For Visser, the whole season has been something of a scoring spree at the same club, with games coming regularly and tries in more than half of them, bringing his club total to 21 in 37 matches.

Now he is anxious to bring his Scotland total up to the same level. For him, 14 tries in 32 matches is simply not up to his own high standards. “It’s not where I’d like to be, to be honest, I like to keep above 50 percent,” he said.

“Scoring at international level is a bit harder, so that’s working against me, but I can’t complain. Tries have always been my thing and they keep coming, with a lot of hard work behind it obviously. It’s something I pride myself on.”

The whole visit to Fiji is a trip down memory lane for Visser, who made his Test debut on the island five years ago, though in Lautaka in the north, not Suva, in the south, where Saturday’s match will be played.

“I still have the shirt, I didn’t swap it because it was the first and you get an inscription on the shirt for your first. I have it framed at home, with the cap and the date and stuff.

“I think I might have the socks as well. It will be nice to look at that stuff when I’m older,” he revealed.

“I have good memories of Fiji. It is good to be back, albeit for the other side of the island,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to this tour. Australia was theoretically the hardest game for us but you don’t want to lose the games you are expected to win.

“Coming here to Fiji is not easy. They are a very dangerous side. They have all their European stars back, so we are not under-estimating them.

“From playing them out here the last time, we know how hard it is going to be.

“We certainly don’t want to undo all our hard work by winning our first two games then losing our third. That one loss would be the one that would stay with us all summer.”

They both know the game will be tricky, particularly because of the way that Russell has become such an influential figure and either Jackson or one of his colleagues will have to take over.

“It will be not so easy, because he [Rusell] has been unbelievable, but the big thing to take away from this tour is that we are starting to create a bit of depth,” Visser said.

“We have just beaten Australia with some of our stars being away – Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Greig Laidlaw are all important figures in the team – and we have shown that we can still step up to the mark. We hope to continue that this week. ”