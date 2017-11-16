New Zealand announce team to face Scotland at Murrayfield

New Zealand have made two changes to the squad which defeated France 38-18 in Paris last weekend as they prepare to face Scotland on Saturday.
There’s a spot at hooker for Codie Taylor as he replaces the injured Dane Coles, with Nathan Harris appearing on the bench.
There’s also a place among the reserves for Liam Squire who comes in at the expense of Scott Barrett.
1. Kane Hames
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Luke Romano
5. Samuel Whitelock
6. Vaea Fifita
7. Sam Cane
8. Kieran Read - captain
9. Aaron Smith
10. Beauden Barrett
11. Rieko Ioane
12. Sonny Bill Williams
13. Ryan Crotty
14. Waisake Naholo
15. Damian McKenzie
SUBS
16. Nathan Harris
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
19. Liam Squire
20. Matt Todd
21. TJ Perenara
22. Lima Sopoaga
23. Anton Lienert-Brown