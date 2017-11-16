New Zealand announce team to face Scotland at Murrayfield

New Zealand have made two changes to the squad which defeated France 38-18 in Paris last weekend as they prepare to face Scotland on Saturday.

There’s a spot at hooker for Codie Taylor as he replaces the injured Dane Coles, with Nathan Harris appearing on the bench.

New Zealand's coach Steve Hansen. Picture: AFP/Getty

There’s also a place among the reserves for Liam Squire who comes in at the expense of Scott Barrett.

1. Kane Hames

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Luke Romano

5. Samuel Whitelock

6. Vaea Fifita

7. Sam Cane

8. Kieran Read - captain

9. Aaron Smith

10. Beauden Barrett

11. Rieko Ioane

12. Sonny Bill Williams

13. Ryan Crotty

14. Waisake Naholo

15. Damian McKenzie

SUBS

16. Nathan Harris

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

19. Liam Squire

20. Matt Todd

21. TJ Perenara

22. Lima Sopoaga

23. Anton Lienert-Brown