New Scotland captain named as team announced to play Wales

John Barclay has been named as Scotland captain for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales.
The experienced flanker will lead out the side at BT Murrayfield in the absence of injured regular skipper Greig Laidlaw.
Barclay is picked at No.6 in a reshaped back row alongside Ryan Wilson, who comes in at No.8 for the injured Josh Strauss, and John Hardie, who is preferred to Fraser Watson at openside.
Ali Price replaces Laidlaw at scrum-half, getting the nod ahead of his Glasgow team-mate Henry Pyrgos who is named on the bench.
Sean Maitland is ruled out after picking up an injury with Saracens and his place on the wing goes to Tim Visser.
In the front row, Allan Dell pays the price for the problems in the scrum in the defeat by France and makes way for Gordon Reid.
Scotland team to play Wales at BT Murrayfield on Saturday (2.25pm)
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Huw Jones
12. Alex Dunbar
11. Tim Visser
10. Finn Russell
9. Ali Price
1. Gordon Reid
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Richie Gray
5. Jonny Gray
6. John Barclay
7. John Hardie
8. Ryan Wilson
Substitutes
16. Ross Ford
17. Allan Dell
18. Simon Berghan
19. Tim Swinson
20. Hamish Watson
21. Henry Pyrgos
22. Duncan Weir
23. Mark Bennett