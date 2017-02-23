New Scotland captain named as team announced to play Wales

John Barclay has been named as Scotland captain for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales.

The experienced flanker will lead out the side at BT Murrayfield in the absence of injured regular skipper Greig Laidlaw.

Barclay is picked at No.6 in a reshaped back row alongside Ryan Wilson, who comes in at No.8 for the injured Josh Strauss, and John Hardie, who is preferred to Fraser Watson at openside.

Ali Price replaces Laidlaw at scrum-half, getting the nod ahead of his Glasgow team-mate Henry Pyrgos who is named on the bench.

Sean Maitland is ruled out after picking up an injury with Saracens and his place on the wing goes to Tim Visser.

In the front row, Allan Dell pays the price for the problems in the scrum in the defeat by France and makes way for Gordon Reid.

Scotland team to play Wales at BT Murrayfield on Saturday (2.25pm)

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Huw Jones

12. Alex Dunbar

11. Tim Visser

10. Finn Russell

9. Ali Price

1. Gordon Reid

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Richie Gray

5. Jonny Gray

6. John Barclay

7. John Hardie

8. Ryan Wilson

Substitutes

16. Ross Ford

17. Allan Dell

18. Simon Berghan

19. Tim Swinson

20. Hamish Watson

21. Henry Pyrgos

22. Duncan Weir

23. Mark Bennett