Laidlaw back at Gloucester to have ankle injury treated

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has returned to his club, Gloucester, to undergo further assessment after injuring his ankle during Sunday’s bruising 22-16 defeat to France in Paris.

The scrum-half was hurt in the 24th minute of a match which kept Scotland’s medical team busy.

After coming through the opening win over Ireland remarkably unscathed there are a number of injury concerns in the wake of an intensely physical encounter and Vern Cotter will be hoping that the free weekend will give as many players as possible to recover in time for the visit of Wales on 25 February.

Back-row forwards John Barclay, and his replacement John Hardie, both sustained head knocks in the game and are subject to the completion of the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) process.

Barclay also requires further assessment on a shoulder injury, with its management set to take place at his club Scarlets this week.

Centre Alex Dunbar passed his HIA 1 during the match but developed some symptoms, possibly in keeping with concussion, after the match. Hooker Fraser Brown also came off for a HIA and did not return to the field of play.

Both players will now be treated as concussion victims and will be subject to the graduated return to play protocol.

Josh Strauss who was an impressive performer at the Stade de France, sustained a heavy blow to his flank and will require further care and assessment.