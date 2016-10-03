Kenny Dalglish: Give Oliver Burke time to prove his worth

Kenny Dalglish has expressed bewilderment at Scott Brown’s retirement from international football and hopes the Celtic captain will come to regret his decision.

Brown called time on his Scotland career this summer in order to concentrate on his club commitments and spend more time with his young family.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who won 50 caps for his country, has subsequently recaptured his optimum form in an impressive start to the season for the Scottish champions.

But Dalglish, Scotland’s most-capped player, who made his 102nd and last appearance in dark blue at the age of 35, findsBrown’s choice incomprehensible.

As Gordon Strachan’s Scotland squad prepare to resume their quest to reach the 2018 World Cup finals when they face Lithuania at Hampden on Saturday night, Dalglish believes qualification for the tournament in Russia could prompt Brown to believe he was wrong to quit.

“Let’s hope he’s got that problem,” said Dalglish. “He has made his decision and he will have to lie in his own bed, won’t he?

“It’s always strange when you hear of players retiring from international football – I thought you had to be selected before you could retire.

“I don’t understand that one. Okay, he might have had some injury problems but if I was being picked for my country, I’d always go.

“Scott has been fantastic for Celtic and for Scotland and we are not in a position where we can afford to lose people of his quality. If he thinks it will prolong his career, there’s no reason to argue against it. He did what he thought was right. But it’s fantastic to play for your country.

“His performance against Manchester City in the Champions League last week was exceptional and that lets you know we’ll miss him,” added Dalglish

The former Celtic captain and caretaker manager is already convinced that Brown will be lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy again this season and believes manager