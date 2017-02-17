Josh Strauss ruled out of Six Nations through injury

Scotland No.8 Josh Strauss has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations Championship through injury.

The 30-year-old suffered a blow to his kidney in the 22-16 defeat to France in Paris last weekend.

After a scan revealed the full extent of the damage, it has been announced the player will sit out the next six weeks at the very least.

It will be a massive blow for Scotland and coach Vern Cotter, who’ve already lost captain Greig Laidlaw for the rest of the championships with an ankle injury.

