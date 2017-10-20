John Hardie suspended from playing for Scotland and Edinburgh

Have your say

Scotland flanker John Hardie has been suspended by the SRU with immediate effect.

The 29-year-old will be unavailable for selection while the governing body complete an investigation.

Scottish Rugby said in a statement: “Scottish Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby confirm Scotland international and Edinburgh forward, John Hardie, has been suspended from duty pending an internal investigation.

“As a result the player will not be available for selection for Edinburgh, or the Scotland National Team.

“It is normal practice with such matters that we are unable to comment further given the nature of the investigation.”

