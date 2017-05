Saracens lock Jim Hamilton stepped off the bench to help his side win the Eurpean Champions Cup then announced his retirement from rugby.

The former Scotland international, pictured, was back on his old stomping ground at BT Murrayfield for the final win over Clermont and savoured the occasion with his children.

Hamilton, 34, who was capped 63 times, tweeted: “The time is right. This will be my last season as a rugby player. I am honoured to have played this beautiful game for so long.”