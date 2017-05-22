Injured duo ruled out of Scotland’s summer tour

Richie Gray and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne have been ruled out of Scotland’s summer tour through injury.

Lock Gray has been troubled by a back injury as well as illness while Hidalgo-Clyne, a late call-up for British and Irish Lions scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, has torn his hamstring.

Hidalgo-Clyne’s fellow Edinburgh scrum-half, Sean Kennedy, has been drafted in by Gregor Townsend for the games against Italy, Australia and Fiji.