Greig Laidlaw called into Lions squad

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has been called into the British and Lions squad for the summer tour of New Zealand after Leicester and England scrum-half Ben Youngs pulled out due to family illness.

The Tigers announced on their website that the wife of Youngs’ brother Tom, who is also a Leicester player, is suffering from terminal cancer, prompting the 27-year-old to withdraw from Warren Gatland’s team for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand.

Gloucester No.9 Laidlaw becomes the third Scot to join the touring party after Tommy Seymour and Stuart Hogg were named in head coach Gatland’s original squad.

A short statement posted on the Lions’ official Twitter account last night said: “Greig Laidlaw of @scotlandteam @gloucesterrugby has been called up to The British & Irish Lions Squad”.

Youngs was one of three scrum-halves picked in the 41-man squad and had a strong chance of being involved in the Test series against the All Blacks.

Youngs, who won two Lions caps in the 2013 Test series triumph over Australia, said: “We are a very close family and, as I am sure everyone can respect, time is now precious together.

“The most important thing for me at this difficult time is to be able to offer as much support as I can to Tom and his family in the remaining time we all have together.”