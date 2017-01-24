Gregor Townsend’s Scotland to face New Zealand and Australia

Scotland will face the southern hemisphere’s big two when they take on New Zealand and Australia in this year’s autumn Tests.

The world champion All Blacks will visit BT Murrayfield on the weekend of 18-19 November, with the Scots taking on World Cup runners-up Australia a week later.

The Scots kick off their autumn series against Samoa on the weekend of 11-12 November.

Vern Cotter’s side were unlucky to lose 23-22 to Australia in the autumn Tests last year. They will be under the guidance of new head coach Gregor Townsend for this year’s series.

The All Blacks last visited Scotand in 2014 when they won 24-16 at Murrayfield.

Samoa last played on Scottish soil in 2010 at Pittodrie, losing 19-16, but their most recent game against Scotland was the pulsating 2015 Rugby World Cup group match at St James’ Park, Newcastle, which saw Scotland win 36-33.

Meanwhile, the SRU announced yesterday that the RBS Six Nations Championship matches against Ireland and Wales on 4 and 25 February are sold out.