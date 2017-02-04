Gregor Townsend retweets Ronan O’Gara’s ‘too mouthy’ jibe

The bad blood between Scotland and Ireland spilled beyond Saturday’s RBS Six Nations clash as Gregor Townsend took a Twitter dig at Ronan O’Gara.

After Scotland toppled Ireland 27-22 at Murrayfield to make good on entering the tournament with high hopes, Glasgow head coach Townsend picked up former Munster fly-half O’Gara on some contentious pre-match remarks

O’Gara, a former Ireland stalwart, told RTE before kick-off in Edinburgh: “I hope Ireland hammer Scotland today for the way they behaved in the week.

“Too mouthy, they can’t back it up. I was brought up with a mentality that you work hard and talk about it afterwards.”

But after Scotland’s impressive victory Townsend retweeted a video of O’Gara’s comments in a clear riposte at the implied criticism of Vern Cotter’s side supposedly talking up their Six Nations chances.

Townsend, pictured, will succeed Cotter as Scotland coach in the summer. Munster were incensed by his Glasgow side’s tactics in targeting scrum-half Conor Murray when the Thomond Park province won 14-12 at Scotstoun in the European Champions Cup last month.

Murray even admitted he was “properly p***** off” with the treatment he felt was a series of cheap shots targeting his standing leg when he went to kick the ball.

Scotland vowed to repeat the same treatment for Murray when Ireland pitched up in Edinburgh.

While Murray endured a frustrating afternoon in Ireland’s defeat he did not suffer any particular roughhousing this time around.

But that did not stop Townsend adding another layer of niggle to the frosty relations between provinces and now national sides.