Gregor Townsend heaps praise on Scotland as injuries bite

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend heaped praise on his players for their heroic effort in so nearly achieving a first ever win over New Zealand on Saturday evening but was quick to stress that he expects even better in this weekend’s final autumn Test against Australia.

The Scotland medical staff were busy yesterday assessing a number of new injury concerns which buffeted the home team in Saturday’s titanic and emotion-charged tussle, which the world champion All Blacks edged 22-17.

The Scots lost flanker Hamish Watson (back), tighthead Zander Fagerson (concussion), debutant replacement back-rower­ Luke Hamilton (ankle) and centre Alex Dunbar (concussion) in the course of a pulsating Test match which came so close to making history.

Inspired by a world-class display from Stuart Hogg, the Scots shrugged off the injury losses, which added to a number of blows suffered before and during this November series, to come within a whisker of a momentous win as the star full-back was stopped by a brilliant last ditch tackle from Kiwi stand-off Beauden Barrett at the death.

Updates on the injuries are expected today, with No 8 Ryan Wilson, who missed Saturday’s game due to a shoulder injury, hoped to be back in the mix for the Wallabies.

“I don’t think we’ll have as heavy a week as we had this week,” said Townsend. “The effort the players put in I don’t think many will be around on Monday.”

Despite the injury concerns, the quality of the performance against the world’s best team has raised expectations that the series can be finished on a high with a second straight win over Australia after they beat them in Sydney on the summer tour.

Adding in the agonising 23-22 loss to the Wallabies last November it will be the third meeting between the sides in little over a year and Townsend is braced for a gold and green backlash following the misery they endured at rainswept Twickenham on Saturday as England streaked away in the closing stages for a highly flattering 30-6 win.

“We know Australia better than New Zealand having played them twice in the last 12 months, including in the summer so it’ll be fresh in the memories of the players,” added the coach.

“We’ve got to be better next week, every game we want to take what we’ve learned and be a better team.

“I watched a lot of the Australia game and it was much closer than the scoreline suggested. They’ll be hurting from the defeat to England and against us in the summer.

“We’ve got arguably an even bigger challenge next week. We’ll have to be better.”