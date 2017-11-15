Gemma Fay joins Scottish Rugby as Head of Women & Girls’ rugby

Gemma Fay, the former captain and goalkeeper of the Scotland women’s national team, has been appointed Scottish Rugby’s new Head of Women & Girls’ Rugby.

Fay, who won 200 caps for Scotland in a 19-year career, had been working with sportscotland as a Partnership Manager, but takes on the role previously held by Sheila Begbie who left to become Director of Domestic Rugby in September.

Fay will report to Stephen Gemmell, Scottish Rugby’s Head of Academy and Peformance Programmes.

Gemmell welcomed the appointment, adding: “Gemma has a great range of experience to bring to Scottish Rugby and this role will give her a real opportunity to put that into practice.”

Fay said: “I am delighted to be joining Scottish Rugby at such an exciting time in the development of the women’s game in Scotland.

“After speaking at length with Scott Johnson I felt like this would be a perfect opportunity to use the skills I have developed as a professional in the sports industry for the past 14 years, in addition to my 20 years as an international athlete.”

Johnson added: “We are very excited about bringing Gemma to Scottish Rugby.

“Not only has she had a significant career in elite sport at an international level, but Gemma has also worked with different sports and understands what it takes to build and deliver the type of programme we want to achieve for women and girls in Scotland.”

Fay will begin her new role in January 2018, and will be based at BT Murrayfield.