Fraser Brown and Scott Maitland added to Scotland squad

Scotland have added wing Sean Maitland and hooker Fraser Brown to their squad as a number of injuries are assessed ahead of this Saturday’s final autumn Test against Australia.

READ MORE - Scotland star Finn Russell to leave Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown. Picture: John Devlin

Maitland last played for Scotland against France in the Six Nations when he sustained a rib injury. He featured in his club Saracens’ run to win the European Champions Cup final but subsequent injuries have prevented him adding to his 28 caps since.

Brown, who also has 28 caps, injured his knee in Glasgow’s loss to Exeter in Europe and was expected to miss the whole November series but has made a quicker recovery and joins up with coach Gregor Townsend in the squad.

Updates are expected soon on the injuries suffered in Saturday’s thrilling 22-17 defeat by New Zealand, which included a back injury for flanker Hamish Watson, head knocks for Zander Fagerson and Alex Dunbar and an ankle injury for debutant Luke Hamilton.

READ MORE - Stuart Hogg lights way on day of pride for Scotland