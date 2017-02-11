France v Scotland: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

Scotland travel to Paris for their second game in the Six Nations Championships as Vern Cotter’s side look to keep their momentum going following a victory over Ireland last time around.

Scotland are looking for back-to-back victories over France for the first time since 1964. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match...

Kick-off time: 3pm

Where to watch: BBC One (programme starts at 2.15pm)

France team (1-15): Baille, Guirado, Atonio, Vahaamahina, Maestri, Goujon, Gourdon, Picamoles, Serin, Lopez, Vakatawa, Lamerat, Fickou, Nataitaci, Spedding. Replacements: Tolofua, Slimani, Chiocci, Le Devedec, Chouly, Machenaud, Doussain, Huget

Scotland team (1-15): Dell, Brown, Fagerson, R Gray, J Gray, Barclay, Watson, Strauss, Laidlaw, Russell, Seymour, Dunbar, Jones, Maitland, Hogg. Replacements: Ford, Reid, Berghan, Swinson, Hardie, Price, Weir, Bennett.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Key French player: Louis Picamoles was named as man of the match in the narrow defeat to England last weekend. The No.8’s decision-making was faultless and Scotland will have to throw him off his game or pray that he has a bad day at the office come Sunday.

Key Scottish player: Stuart Hogg scored the first try in the victory over Ireland in the opening match and the full-back will have to be at his explosive best if Scotland are to make it back-to-back victories to begin this year’s Championships.

Past five meetings: Scotland 29 - 18 France; France 19 - 16 Scotland; France 15 - 8 Scotland; Scotland 17 - 19 France; France 23 - 16 Scotland

Odds: France 2/5, Draw 20/1, Scotland 21/10 (via McBookie)

What France are saying: “Gaining in power is an objective, but it’s not a guarantee for getting past defences. We’re going to adapt to the way Scotland have been playing. Their game is based on combat, speed and aggression with players who have gained in belief at the service of a well-organised side.” (Guy Noves)

What Scotland are saying: “I use it as motivation and look at the fact that we haven’t won there since 1999 as an opportunity. It’s actually exciting for us rather than something we have to overcome. It’s an exciting possibility for everyone in this squad to go out and do something which hasn’t been done in a long period of time.” (Tommy Seymour)