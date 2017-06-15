Former rugby league winger Eto Nabuli to face Scotland

Australia will hand former rugby league winger Eto Nabuli a Test debut against Scotland this weekend as the Wallabies make one change to the XV that beat Fiji.

Cross-code convert Nabuli comes in for Henry Speight, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury after scoring two tries in Saturday’s 37-14 win over the Fijians in Melbourne.

Australia coach Michael Cheika said of Fiji-born Nabuli, 28, on www.rugby.com.au: “He’s been very physical and been working hard so I thought it was a good opportunity to give him a reward.

“I think he’s had that little bit more edge during the two weeks we’ve been together.

“He’s really knuckled down on his knowledge - he’s been very enthusiastic as well, some big strong running and I think he’s merited the opportunity.

“Also throughout the season, I think his improvement from last year to this year has been excellent and I suppose that’s a good form guide to when someone’s improving.”

Nabuli, who swapped codes to join the Queensland Reds last year, becomes the fifth Wallabies debutant this month after Ned Hanigan, Richard Hardwick, Karmichael Hunt and Joe Powell all made their international bows at the weekend.

Lock Hanigan and centre Hunt - another former rugby league player - have retained their place in Australia’s starting line-up as Cheika keeps changes to a minimum for the Allianz Stadium showdown with Scotland.

Australia are set to confirm their replacements on Friday.

In contrast to their hosts, Scotland have named a much-changed side for the clash in Sydney, with eight new faces and three positional changes in the matchday XV compared to the 34-13 win over Italy.

Australia side to face Scotland: I Folau (Waratahs); D Haylett-Petty (Western Force), T Kuridrani (Brumbies), K Hunt (Reds), E Nabuli (Reds); B Foley (Waratahs), W Genia (Stade Francais); T Robertson (Waratahs), T Polota-Nau (Western Force), A Alaalatoa (Brumbies), S Carter (Brumbies), A Coleman (Western Force), N Hanigan (Waratahs), M Hooper (Waratahs), S Higginbotham (Reds).

Replacements: TBC.