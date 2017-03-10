Everything you need to know ahead of England v Scotland

Scotland take on England at Twickenham this Saturday looking to win at the famous ground for the first time since 1983 and capture the Triple Crown.

Scotland will win the Triple Crown with a victory. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match...

Kick-off time: 4pm

Where to watch: STV (coverage starts at 3.30)

England team: Brown, Nowell, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Marler, Hartley, Cole, Launchbury, Lawes, Itoje, Haskell, Hughes.

Replacements: George, Vunipola, Sinckler, Wood, Vunipola, Care, Te’o, Watson.

Scotland team: Hogg; Seymour, Jones, Dunbar, Visser; Russell, Price; Reid, Brown, Fagerson, R Gray, J Gray, Barclay, Watson, Wilson.

Replacements: Ford, Dell, Berghan, Swinson, Du Preez, Pyrgos, Weir, Bennett.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Key players: England - Jonathan Joseph, Dylan Hartley Joe Marler. Scotland - Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, John Barclay

Past five meetings: Scotland 9 - 15 England; England 25 - 13 Scotland; Scotland 0 - 20 England; England 38 - 18 Scotland; Scotland 6 - 13 England

Odds: England 1/5, Draw 22/1, Scotland 15/4 (via McBookie)

What England are saying: “We want to play well. It’s a big occasion it’s the Calcutta Cup and we want to play well and we’re preparing to start well. We’re not preparing not to start well, we’re preparing to start well so there’s no different message.” (Eddie Jones)

What Scotland are saying: “They’re a good team but I think we are too. We want to go down there and not have to defend the whole game. When we defend we know we will have to do so resiliently and when we get our hands on the ball we have players who are very keen to express themselves.” (Vern Cotter)