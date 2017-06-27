Duncan Taylor and Finn Russell key to Scots’ success - Paterson

“Maturing and intelligent” duo Finn Russell and Duncan Taylor can be key men going forward for Gregor Townsend’s Scotland, according to Chris Paterson.

The Scotland squad will return to these shores this week, having recorded two wins out of three in their first outings under the guidance of the new head coach and his coaching team.

And, while Townsend and skipper John Barclay were frustrated by the defensive display in Saturday’s 27-22 loss to Fiji in Suva, the attacking intent shown in the victories over Italy and Australia during the two previous weeks was pleasing on the eye.

Glasgow Warriors stand-off Russell, 24, is now with the British and Irish Lions and was hopeful of making his debut against the Hurricanes in Wellington this morning.

Utility back Duncan Taylor, 27, was injured in the match against Fiji with the damage not yet known, but the Saracens man can be a real attacking catalyst for Townsend’s Scotland.

Paterson, who won 109 Scotland caps, said: “Finn is currently with the Lions, which will be a great experience for him, and I saw in the Italy and Australia games a new improved, more mature player.

“He has always had the talent, of that there is no doubt, but, in those two wins, he ran the backline superbly well and took the game to the opposition while his offloading was very crisp and decisions were, in the main, well thought out.

“For Scotland’s attack to improve even further under Gregor he will be a lynchpin at 10 and, given his relationship with the head coach, I think he will continue to grow in the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup.”

“Duncan can play anywhere and looks so comfortable. He has had a bit of a ‘stop-start’ career with Scotland to date, but you only have to speak to the likes of Kelly Brown and Jim Hamilton to find out how well regarded he is at Saracens.

“Against Italy, I thought he did a great job at full-back and was a good option coming into the line while, at centre against Australia, he caused them a lot of issues.

“He is a tall guy and very strong and he looks so well balanced when he runs. He has a lot of time on his side to make decisions. Duncan is in the prime of his career and I think he can become a real talisman for this Scotland team as he seems a very intelligent player.”

Scotland are next in action in the Autumn Tests in November and 39-year-old Paterson can only see the “attack shape” of the current squad improve by then.

“Ross Ford’s second try against Italy and Hamish Watson’s try against Australia showed me exactly the kind of rugby that Gregor is keen for these players to play when they are with Scotland,” he said. “The fact that Ross, a hooker, was willing to take a gamble and keep up with the attack to be on Finn Russell’s shoulder shows that Gregor wants to continue where Vern Cotter left off and he really wants all 23 men in the matchday squad playing quick offloading rugby when they can.

“Watson’s score was one of the best tries in a long time and it is the desire by support runners that is so pleasing in attack at the moment. You only have to look at the way that props such as Allan Dell and Zander Fagerson carry to see that all the players are comfortable with ball in hand and I am sure that that is something Gregor will look to build on.

“The Australia game was a good mixture of inventive attack and solid defence and it will be that blueprint that Gregor will want to develop.”

Meanwhile, Paterson feels that the relationship between new head coach Richard Cockerill and Scotland’s new record cap holder Ford will be key at Edinburgh Rugby in 2017-18.

“I think Ross and Cockerill will get on well and will help pull Edinburgh up into a better place while the competition Ross has for the No 2 jersey at both club and country from the likes of Neil Cochrane, Stuart McInally, George Turner and Fraser Brown will drive him on to push on for a lot more international caps. He is certainly fit enough and in form to do it,” he said.