Scotland Women 15-14 Wales Women: Scots clinch historic win

Scotland won their first match in the Six Nations since 2010 with a superb performance against Wales at Broadwood Stadium.

The Scots last claimed a victory in the tournament over seven years ago when they defeated France 10-8 at Lasswade. They drew against Italy later in that event, but since then they have lost more than 30 games on the trot.

After this 15-14 win, captain Lisa Martin said: “I am so proud of this team, what a night and we can really build from here.

“I knew when we went so close against the Irish a few weeks ago that this was coming and the key in this game was composure.

“We knew going in at half-time that we were still in things and we built from there. This is a big moment.”

In the 23rd minute a well-worked training ground lineout move saw hooker Carys Phillips, the Welsh skipper, over for a score.

Elinor Snowsill, the stand-off, converted and it was 7-0 to the visitors.

Scotland needed something to get them and the crowd going and it came thanks to a superb 50-metre break by full-back Chloe Rollie.

Then from a five metre scrum Wales put a lot of pressure on the Scots’ scrum and the referee from South Africa awarded a penalty try.

Snowsill converted and it was 14-0 with around six minutes to go until half-time.

Just before half-time, after two or three minutes of good play, centre Lisa Thomson ran a great line to crash over for a try. Sarah Law converted and Scotland were right in this one at the break at 14-7.

The second half started with a bang and both teams were really going for it. The 50th minute came and went though and it was still the same score and things were in the balance.

With 25 minutes to go Scotland made their first change of the night when Katie Dougan came on for Lindsey Smith in the front-row.

Winger Rhona Lloyd then made a good break and a few phases later Scotland bagged their second try through the same player. It was her third try in international colours and although hooker Lana Skeldon gave the conversion from out wide a good go, it fell short.

With six minutes remaining Law then held her nerve to kick the winning penalty on a historic night.