Scotland win Challenge Trophy at Hong Kong 7s

The Scotland 7s squad won all three games on the final day to pick up the Challenge Trophy and finish ninth overall at the Hong Kong 7s.

James Fleming scored twice and Grayson Hart also touched down in an impressive 21-19 victory over Kenya in the final after the Scots had defeated France in the semis by the same score and Samoa 26-21 in the last eight.

Calum MacRae’s team failed to qualify for the main knockout competition after losing all three group matches to Argentina, USA and Russia.

“With the squad we’ve assembled it’s really a tournament we’ve grown in,” said MacRae. “We’ve got five guys in the squad with a total of eight caps between them and, for their development, it’s been a good learning experience.

“The first couple of days there were disappointments and challenges but we have put them behind us and came on the last day with three very good wins.”

The Scots are now eight in the HSBC World Sevens Series with three rounds remaining, in Singapore this week, Paris and then London.

Scotland’s Sam Grove-White refereed the main final in Hong Kong, Fiji beating South Africa 22-0.