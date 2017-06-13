Scotland U20 29 - 25 Wales U20: Young Scots ensure best finish

Scotland produced their best performance of the season to achieve victory over Wales in yesterday’s penultimate round match of the Rugby World under-20 Championship in Tbilisi. The result means Scotland will meet Australia on Sunday in the final round but whatever the result the Scots are already guaranteed a highest-ever finishing position in the global tournament.

In a match of high intensity, Scotland won the try count 4-3, helped by their superiority in the forward battle and notably at the touchline, where the Scots were flawless on their own throw-in while managing to poach ball from five Welsh line-outs.

Outstanding for Scotland in the forward pack were prop Adam Nicol, hooker Fraser Renwick and back rows Tom Dodd and Luke Crosbie. Behind the scrum, Scotland’s stand-off Conor Eastgate, aside from giving away an interception score, played with authority and on the wing Darcy Graham produced two magical moments to strike twice.

Scotland had to defend tenaciously, however, against a dangerous Welsh backline who showed their skills from an interception that led to skipper Will Jones running in a simple but unconverted try for the first points of the game.

But despite letting Wales in for another score, this time by centre Ioan Nicholas, Scotland led at the break following tries by Graham, Ross McCann and captain Callum Hunter-Hill, and two conversions by Eastgate.

Two penalties by Wales stand-off Arwel Robson to one by Eastgate narrowed the lead to 22-18. When Robbie Nairn spilled a high ball, Wales attacked off the subsequent scrum, Robson scored in the corner and then convertedto take the lead. But, from a late surge, Hawick winger Graham picked up a bouncing pass to cross for the winning score, Eastgate converting to seal victory.