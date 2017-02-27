Scotland to play Italy in front of sell-out crowd for first time

The feelgood factor surrounding Scottish rugby continued today with the news that the final 2017 Six Nations match against Italy at BT Murrayfield is a sell-out.

It is the first time that the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) have managed to shift all 67,144 tickets for the visit of the Azzurri since they were brought into the competition in 2000.

The highest attendance recorded between Scotland and Italy was 62,188 in 2015.

Scotland have won both their home matches so far in this year’s tournament, beating Ireland 27-22 on matchday one before last Saturday’s 29-13 win over Wales. They lost to France in round two and take on England a week on Saturday at Twickenham. They welcome Italy on Saturday, March 18.

The SRU’s chief operating officer Dominic McKay said: “I’m delighted to announce this commercial first for Scottish Rugby, following the national team’s impressive win against Wales on Saturday. It’s clear their performances and exciting brand of rugby are connecting with the public, with their hard work and attacking mentality recognised once again with record-breaking support.

“We have worked incredibly hard to engage and develop a real connection with our fans over recent seasons and to sell-out all three RBS 6 Nations matches at BT Murrayfield for the first time is a fantastic achievement.

“The innovative ticket offers we have put in place, great value pricing and the increasing support for the Scotland team have all combined to allow us to welcome our highest ever number of fans to see Scotland play in the RBS 6 Nations.”