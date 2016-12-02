Scotland through to meet England in Dubai quarter-finals

Scotland will meet England in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens today after kicking off the new campaign with two wins and a defeat.

Victories over the United States and Uganda sandwiched a loss to South Africa and it was enough to progress from Group B in second place and set up the clash with England, who won all their group matches, including a triumph over New Zealand.

Callum MacRea’s Scots opened with a 14-5 win over the US, with tries from Mark Robertson and Joseva Nayacavou. Then came the clash with South Africa, which saw the Scots lead 5-0 at the break, James Fleming scoring. But the Boks came back strongly in the second half to win 21-5. Scotland defeated Uganda 35-15 in their final group game with tries from Scott Riddell, James Johnstone, Dougie Fife, George Horne and Fleming.

The other quarter-finals in Dubai are Fiji v France, South Africa v New Zealand and Australia v Wales.