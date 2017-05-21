Scotland Sevens beat England in final to retain London title

Scotland have won the HSBC London Sevens title for the second year in a row, beating hosts England 12-7 in the final at Twickenham.

In an exciting final, England drew first blood with a fantastic solo try by Dan Norton but Callum McRae’s side hit back in the second half as Hugh Blake touched down and then Scott Riddell scored a try a couple of minutes from time.

Scotland, who reached the final at the Paris Sevens last week, won Sunday’s quarter-final against New Zealand in style, coming back from 21-0 down to win 24-21, before beating USA in the semi-finals.