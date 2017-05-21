Search

Scotland Sevens beat England in final to retain London title

Scotland's try hero Scott Riddell tackles Russia's Roman Roshchin on day one of the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham, Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Scotland's try hero Scott Riddell tackles Russia's Roman Roshchin on day one of the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham, Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Share this article
0
Have your say

Scotland have won the HSBC London Sevens title for the second year in a row, beating hosts England 12-7 in the final at Twickenham.

In an exciting final, England drew first blood with a fantastic solo try by Dan Norton but Callum McRae’s side hit back in the second half as Hugh Blake touched down and then Scott Riddell scored a try a couple of minutes from time.

Scotland, who reached the final at the Paris Sevens last week, won Sunday’s quarter-final against New Zealand in style, coming back from 21-0 down to win 24-21, before beating USA in the semi-finals.

Back to the top of the page