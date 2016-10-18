Scotland’s rugby fixtures, and how to get there

With the Autumn Tests just around the corner, thoughts are already turning to Scotland’s campaign in the run up to the British & Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand, with plenty of players up for contention for the squad next summer

The Autumn Tests see Scotland face Australia on 12 November and Argentina on 19 November. Georgia on 26 November completes the series.

The RBS 6 Nations next year also promises some tasty encounters - trips to Paris and Twickenham are on the menu, with the campaign starting at home against Ireland, Wales as the second of three home games, ending with a visit from the Azzurri.

Scotland Fixtures 2016/2017

Scotland v Australia, Saturday 12 November 2016, BT Murrayfield

Scotland v Argentina, Saturday 19 November 2016, BT Murrayfield

Scotland v Georgia, Saturday 26 November 2016, Rugby Park Kilmarnock

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 4 February 2017, BT Murrayfield

France v Scotland, Sunday 12 February 2017, Stade de France

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 25 February 2017, BT Murrayfield

England v Scotland, Saturday 11 March 2017, Twickenham Stadium

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 18 March 2017, BT Murrayfield

You can be at all of Scotland’s games with Gullivers Sports Travel. Autumn Test packages for Australia and Argentina start from just £79pp and £69pp respectively, and RBS 6 Nations 2017 packages start from just £99pp.

For more information, visit gulliverstravel.co.uk or call 01684 877958.

Gullivers Sports Travel is the Official Supporters Travel Partner of Scottish Rugby.