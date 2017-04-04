Scotland pick Harry makes St Leonards School history

Harry Mercer has made history for St Leonards School by becoming their first pupil to be selected for the Scotland under-16 rugby squad.

Harry is a year 11 student, and the St Andrews school is rightly proud of his achievement.

“The school is delighted with the news,” said St Leonards’ rugby coach and former Scottish rugby internationalist Andrew Turnbull.

“Harry has been rewarded for years of hard work, training and determination. He has demonstrated great dedication to both his school team, Madras Rugby Club and his rugby development.

“He is an intelligent and skilful rugby player with a great attitude on and off the pitch, so we look forward to seeing how he progresses during this season and in years to come.”

Harry is also thrilled with his inclusion in the international squad. “It’s a great privilege to be selected for the Scotland under-16s, and it is an opportunity that I will grab with both hands,” he said.

“I would like to thank the school, in particular my coaches, for their guidance and support. I look forward to the future of rugby at St Leonards and I hope that this will be the first of many national selections at our school.”

Harry will represent Scotland during the Easter holidays at the 2017 Colwyn Bay Rugby Festival in Wales from Thursday 6 to Wednesday 12 April at Parc Eirias. The selected 50 players, split into two teams – the Reds and the Blues – will play fixtures against Welsh sides Dragons, Scarlets and RGC.