Rugby legend Doddie Weir enjoys British & Irish Lions tour with family

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir enjoyed witnessing the British & Irish Lions earn a draw in their test with New Zealand with his family.

The former British and Irish Lion shocked the rugby community last month when he revealed that he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 47-year-old has pledged to support researchers at the Euan MacDonald Centre, a Scotland-wide research initiative based at the University of Edinburgh to help better understand the condition wit the hope it will develop new therapies.

Weir, who was born in Edinburgh won 61 caps for Scotland, while his domestic career saw him play for the Borders, Newcastle Falcons, as well as Melrose and Stewart’s Melville.

