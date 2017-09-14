Richard Cockerill shuffles Edinburgh pack for Treviso

COACH Richard Cockerill has made six changes to his team as Edinburgh look to make it three successive wins to start their Guinness Pro14 campaign when they host Italian side Treviso at Myreside tomorrow night.

Following last Friday’s 35-18 home success over Dragons, Cockerill has made most of his changes in the pack, with Nathan Fowles replacing Sam Hidalg-Clyne at scrum-half the only change in the backline.

Veteran hooker Ross Ford replaces the injured Stuart McInally and will make his 178th appearance for club in a front row that also comprises Michele Rizzo and Simon Berghan – who rotates in for Scottish international WP Nel.

Anton Bresler replaces Grant Gilchrist in the second row, while the back-row sees John Hardie and Cornell du Preez come in for Hamish Watson and Jamie Ritchie.

Cockerill said: “We know that Benetton [Treviso] are going to be a tough side to break down. We need to make sure that we are accurate and physical, and that we treat them with the respect they are due.

“It’s an important game for us, the guys that have come into the side are really good players and it’s great that we are able to use the depth of our squad. We hope the guys who have come in can create competition for places.

“It’s another important game for us that we’re desperate to win. We had great support from those that came to watch us against Dragons last weekend and hopefully it will be the same again tomorrow night at Myrseside.”

EDINBURGH TEAM to play Benetton Treviso at Myreside in the Guinness PRO14 on Friday 15 September (kick-off 7.35pm)

15 Blair Kinghorn

14 Damien Hoyland

13 Chris Dean

12 Robbie Fruean

11 Jason Harries

10 Duncan Weir

9 Nathan Fowles

1 Michele Rizzo

2 Ross Ford

3 Simon Berghan

4 Anton Bresler

5 Ben Toolis

6 Magnus Bradbury (capt)

7 John Hardie

8 Cornell du Preez

SUBS

16 Neil Cochrane

17 Darryl Marfo

18 WP Nel

19 Fraser McKenzie

20 Hamish Watson

21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

22 Jason Tovey

23 Junior Rasolea