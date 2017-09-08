Richard Cockerill left ‘disappointed’ despite Edinburgh win

Edinburgh made it two wins out of two in the Guinness Pro14 as they defeated the Dragons 38-15 at Myreside but new coach Richard Cockerill was in no mood to hand out pats on backs, branding his team’s display “disappointing”.

Tries from the excellent Blair Kinghorn, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Junior Rasolea and debutant Robbie Fruean secured a maximum five points for the home side but the head coach believes his team will need to improve a lot when they face tougher opposition.

“Great result, great five points but disappointed with how we played,” was Cockerill’s instant appraisal after the game. “We played poorly at times but did enough to win the game. Credit to the players on that but we are a better side than the way we played and I’m disappointed.”

Edinburgh led 13-9 at half-time and stretched that to 20-9 before Dragons inched their way back into the game and cut the deficit to two points at one stage thanks to the boot of Gavin Henson.

“We had opportunities but our lineout was a bit scrappy, we dropped the ball and we were inaccurate,” continued Cockerill. “The middle part of the second half was pretty horrible.”