Provincial Lions 7 - 13 British & Irish Lions: How the Lions rated

It was a tight victory and underwhelming performance from the Lions. Here is how each player rated out of ten.
JOE MARLER - 6
Solid shift, but the England prop never got into his game.
RORY BEST - 5
Far below the lofty standards that have driven Ireland to the top of the European game.
KYLE SINCKLER - 7
A fine Lions debut from a prop with soft hands and a hard edge.
ALUN WYN JONES - 5
Struggled to put his usual aggressive stamp on proceedings.
IAIN HENDERSON - 4
Sloppy in defence and attack and appeared off the pace too.
ROSS MORIARTY - 5
Aggressive as always and carried well, but made too many mistakes for his usual high standards.
SAM WARBURTON (CAPT) - 5
Swam against the tide on a sloppy night and struggled to inspire the Lions to expected heights.
TAULUPE FALETAU - 8
The Wales dynamo was one of the few Lions men to impress, with try-saving tackles and strong carrying.
GREIG LAIDLAW - 5
No zip around the breakdown and no quick service to his backline left the Lions hamstrung.
JOHNNY SEXTON - 4
The Ireland fly-half trudged off with another potential injury and after a performance that leaves him struggling for a Test spot.
TOMMY SEYMOUR - 5
Very quiet night on the wing from the big Scottish flyer.
BEN TE’O - 6
The Worcester star looked composed on the ball but still failed to make his power tell to full effect.
JONATHAN JOSEPH - 5
Failed to get his quick feet into action in space.
ANTHONY WATSON - 7
Took the winning try well to ease an otherwise frustrating night.
STUART HOGG - 5
Well below the pace here, too many mistakes and looked shaky at the back.
REPLACEMENTS:
JAMIE GEORGE (for Best, 49) - 6
MAKO VUNIPOLA (for Marler, 49) - 6
TADHG FURLONG (for Sinckler, 49) - 6
GEORGE KRUIS (for Henderson, 49) - 6
JUSTIN TIPURIC (for Warburton, 66) - 5
RHYS WEBB (for Laidlaw, 57) - 6
OWEN FARRELL (for Sexton, 48) 8-
UNUSED: ELLIOT DALY