Provincial Lions 7 - 13 British & Irish Lions: How the Lions rated

It was a tight victory and underwhelming performance from the Lions. Here is how each player rated out of ten.

JOE MARLER - 6

Solid shift, but the England prop never got into his game.

RORY BEST - 5

Far below the lofty standards that have driven Ireland to the top of the European game.

KYLE SINCKLER - 7

A fine Lions debut from a prop with soft hands and a hard edge.

ALUN WYN JONES - 5

Struggled to put his usual aggressive stamp on proceedings.

IAIN HENDERSON - 4

Sloppy in defence and attack and appeared off the pace too.

ROSS MORIARTY - 5

Aggressive as always and carried well, but made too many mistakes for his usual high standards.

SAM WARBURTON (CAPT) - 5

Swam against the tide on a sloppy night and struggled to inspire the Lions to expected heights.

TAULUPE FALETAU - 8

The Wales dynamo was one of the few Lions men to impress, with try-saving tackles and strong carrying.

GREIG LAIDLAW - 5

No zip around the breakdown and no quick service to his backline left the Lions hamstrung.

JOHNNY SEXTON - 4

The Ireland fly-half trudged off with another potential injury and after a performance that leaves him struggling for a Test spot.

TOMMY SEYMOUR - 5

Very quiet night on the wing from the big Scottish flyer.

BEN TE’O - 6

The Worcester star looked composed on the ball but still failed to make his power tell to full effect.

JONATHAN JOSEPH - 5

Failed to get his quick feet into action in space.

ANTHONY WATSON - 7

Took the winning try well to ease an otherwise frustrating night.

STUART HOGG - 5

Well below the pace here, too many mistakes and looked shaky at the back.

REPLACEMENTS:

JAMIE GEORGE (for Best, 49) - 6

MAKO VUNIPOLA (for Marler, 49) - 6

TADHG FURLONG (for Sinckler, 49) - 6

GEORGE KRUIS (for Henderson, 49) - 6

JUSTIN TIPURIC (for Warburton, 66) - 5

RHYS WEBB (for Laidlaw, 57) - 6

OWEN FARRELL (for Sexton, 48) 8-

UNUSED: ELLIOT DALY