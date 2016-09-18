Nick De Luca hopes to add sting to Wasps

He isn’t involved in the Wasps’ squad this afternoon but former Scotland centre Nick De Luca, who joined the Coventry outfit in the summer after a two-season stint at Biarritz, hasn’t given up hope. The ProD2 (France’s second division) was an appropriate place for De Luca who was unwanted by Edinburgh, although not quite what you might expect for a player with his palmarès; 43 international caps, one World Cup campaign, a draw with England in the Calcutta Cup and a place in the Pro12’s Dream Team of 2008.

“I went with the intention of bouncing straight back into the Top 14,” says the centre, although the former French giants are still stuck fast at the wrong end of the ProD2. “It was a second division club but it ticked nine out of the ten boxes I was looking for at this stage of my career, big crowds, the town is rugby mad, the only thing was the second division. So I went out there with the sole intention of coming back up but it didn’t even go close to plan to be honest.

“It was a tough year of rugby followed by another tough year after a change of coaches, 20 players in and 20 players out, so yeah it was a weird two years rugby-wise but I loved the people and the place. I’d recommend it if anyone does get a chance to try a new country and a new culture.

“Some teams played very nice rugby, we weren’t one of them at the start although we started to play a bit more by the end of the second season. Referees weren’t great but you can’t blame them because they are doing the best they can. I think as a forward it’s a good place to go if you need games, especially for a Scottish player struggling to get a pro contract, because the forwards are as big and as strong as anywhere in the world, which is why Alasdair Strokosch could play in Perpignan and still step into the international arena, because the game is so forward dominated.

“Unfortunately there was a lot of fighting, that’s not the right word... then again there was a lot of fighting! I was simply not interested. So there would be a 29-man brawl with me not getting involved. It’s as hard if not harder [than the Top 14] in a lot of aspects.”

The 32-year-old De Luca should be at the peak of his powers but he is instead trying to kick-start his career at Wasps.

He has a six-month contract with the Coventry club but he is optimistic – De Luca to his credit is always optimistic – that they will extend the deal.

At least he has chosen his new club with care because Wasps are arguably the most exciting outfit in the Aviva Premiership. They beat Leicester last week, their first win at Welford Road since 2008, and they did it with a back line devoid of anything remotely resembling a “basher” in the starting line-up. Danny Cipriani and Jimmy Goperth play first and second five eighth in typical New Zealand fashion. Outside centre Elliott Daley is all about angles and collectively they ran the Tigers ragged.

Are we witnessing a sea change in back play with skill and speed replacing brute force?

“It’s quite refreshing coming from France where you face an islander every week and they are so, so physical,” says De Luca. “Here [at Wasps] there is a lot of speed and a lot of skill and guile and it’s nice to be a part of it. The backs coach Lee Blackett is doing an incredible job. Who knows where the game will go but if it’s successful then people will try and copy cat it and right now it is successful.

“I think rugby is a simple game and it’s about doing all those simple things perfectly, there is lots of attention to detail here [at Wasps], more than I have ever seen before. No stone is unturned. It’s like being in an international environment week in and week out. I can understand why people come to this league and come back better players like Greig [Laidlaw] who has just gone from strength to strength.”

He rejects the theory but from where I was sitting De Luca always had the skills to compete with the best, it was his judgment that was wayward; he’d jump out the line when he should have drifted, back himself with an overlap begging and those two yellow cards in the middle of the 2012 Six Nations campaign only underline the point. He insists that he has “no regrets” in his career but you wonder what the Scot might have achieved with the right arm around his shoulders in those formative years?

Instead he had a succession of coaches at Edinburgh and he reels off a long list, starting with Frank Hadden, ending with Alan Solomons, and naming six others in between. Having so many different voices all barking different instructions in the eight seasons he spent in the capital can’t have been entirely constructive.

Despite his current struggles, De Luca holds no grudge, the nearest to any bitterness he expresses was directed at Solomons who froze him out of the Edinburgh team and denied him a swansong appearance for the club.

Oddly enough De Luca did get his swansong on the international stage, playing his last two Tests for Vern Cotter on that endless 2014 summer tour that took in North America, South America and South Africa. It marked, as De Luca was all to aware, the end of the road for him.

“I was there by default,” he says honestly. “I wasn’t on the tour initially which was devastating. I was called in after an injury. I went on the full understanding that there was nobody else. I played in one win in Argentina which was enjoyable and one devastating loss against South Africa.

“I have always taken pride in giving my best and I gave it my best [on that tour] but I didn’t try and show them that I still wanted to be here, if you know what I mean? I was off to Biarritz to play second division rugby and there were better players coming through at that time.”

Better players bringing the promise of better times, just as De Luca once did, and not so very long ago.