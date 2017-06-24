New Zealand 30 - 15 British & Irish Lions: How the Lions rated

How the Lions players rated out of ten.
LIAM WILLIAMS - 7
Several rapier breaks stunned the All Blacks, but he misread one high ball to gift Rieko Ioane a try.
ANTHONY WATSON - 7
A constant threat when he could get on the ball, a serious danger to the hosts.
JONATHAN DAVIES - 8
A major force in this blitzkrieg attacking game the Lions produced.
BEN TE’O - 8
Did all he could to shut down Sonny Bill Williams in a bullish performance.
ELLIOT DALY - 6
Should have scored early on and the Lions always rued that missed opportunity.
OWEN FARRELL - 6
Solid enough effort but unable to drive the tourists anywhere close to victory.
CONOR MURRAY - 6
Kicked well enough but lacked some of his usual zip.
MAKO VUNIPOLA - 6
A muted performance by his lofty standards as the All Blacks wrestled control up front. 6
JAMIE GEORGE - 5
Wholehearted showing but still struggled at the lineout.
TADHG FURLONG - 6
Caught out at the scrum and in the tight in several instances, unusual for him.
ALUN WYN JONES - 4
A horrid night for the Wales talisman and one to forget, just never hit the pace of the game.
GEORGE KRUIS - 5
Bested at the lineout by Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick.
PETER O’MAHONY (capt) - 5
Put himself about in a typically-physical showing but unable to galvanise his pack.
SEAN O’BRIEN - 6
Some strong carries early on and finished the try well.
TAULUPE FALETAU - 5
Unable to provide the poise he has shown all tour without the platform from the tight five. 5
Replacements
Ken Owens (for George, 67) - 5
A couple of errors in a frustrating cameo.
Jack McGrath (for Vunipola, 51) - 5
Was bullied off the pivotal scrum as the Lions folded in the tight.
Kyle Sinckler (for Furlong, 58) - 6
Looked busy on the ball and smart in handling too.
MaroO Itoje (for Jones, 47) - 5
Threw himself into his cameo but was unable to alter the outcome.
Sam Warburton (for O’Mahony, 53) - 5
Just could not do anything to slow down the All Blacks’ quick ruck ball.
Rhys Webb (for Murray, 67) - 6
Stole a sniper’s try at the death.
Johnny Sexton (for Te’o, 57) - 5
Struggled to hit the pace of the encounter, a difficult showing.
Leigh Halfpenny (for Williams, 71) - 5
Had precious little time to impact the night.