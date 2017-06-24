New Zealand 30 - 15 British & Irish Lions: How the Lions rated

How the Lions players rated out of ten.

LIAM WILLIAMS - 7

Several rapier breaks stunned the All Blacks, but he misread one high ball to gift Rieko Ioane a try.

ANTHONY WATSON - 7

A constant threat when he could get on the ball, a serious danger to the hosts.

JONATHAN DAVIES - 8

A major force in this blitzkrieg attacking game the Lions produced.

BEN TE’O - 8

Did all he could to shut down Sonny Bill Williams in a bullish performance.

ELLIOT DALY - 6

Should have scored early on and the Lions always rued that missed opportunity.

OWEN FARRELL - 6

Solid enough effort but unable to drive the tourists anywhere close to victory.

CONOR MURRAY - 6

Kicked well enough but lacked some of his usual zip.

MAKO VUNIPOLA - 6

A muted performance by his lofty standards as the All Blacks wrestled control up front. 6

JAMIE GEORGE - 5

Wholehearted showing but still struggled at the lineout.

TADHG FURLONG - 6

Caught out at the scrum and in the tight in several instances, unusual for him.

ALUN WYN JONES - 4

A horrid night for the Wales talisman and one to forget, just never hit the pace of the game.

GEORGE KRUIS - 5

Bested at the lineout by Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick.

PETER O’MAHONY (capt) - 5

Put himself about in a typically-physical showing but unable to galvanise his pack.

SEAN O’BRIEN - 6

Some strong carries early on and finished the try well.

TAULUPE FALETAU - 5

Unable to provide the poise he has shown all tour without the platform from the tight five. 5

Replacements

Ken Owens (for George, 67) - 5

A couple of errors in a frustrating cameo.

Jack McGrath (for Vunipola, 51) - 5

Was bullied off the pivotal scrum as the Lions folded in the tight.

Kyle Sinckler (for Furlong, 58) - 6

Looked busy on the ball and smart in handling too.

MaroO Itoje (for Jones, 47) - 5

Threw himself into his cameo but was unable to alter the outcome.

Sam Warburton (for O’Mahony, 53) - 5

Just could not do anything to slow down the All Blacks’ quick ruck ball.

Rhys Webb (for Murray, 67) - 6

Stole a sniper’s try at the death.

Johnny Sexton (for Te’o, 57) - 5

Struggled to hit the pace of the encounter, a difficult showing.

Leigh Halfpenny (for Williams, 71) - 5

Had precious little time to impact the night.