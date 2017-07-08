New Zealand 15 - 15 British & Irish Lions: How the Lions rated

How the Lions players rated out of ten.
LIAM WILLIAMS - 6
Struggled positionally in defence but always a threat on the counter attack.
ANTHONY WATSON - 7
Always looked dangerous but was never able to receive the ball in either time or space.
JONATHAN DAVIES - 9
Two massive hits on Jordie Barrett summed up another stunning showing from Wales’ fine centre.
OWEN FARRELL - 7
Nerveless personified at the death to nail the levelling penalty, and that after a shocking opening.
ELLIOT DALY - 8
Booted a huge long-range penalty and ran the All Blacks ragged at times out wide.
JOHNNY SEXTON - 7
Settled into the task after a wayward opening and shook off an ankle problem to boot.
CONOR MURRAY - 8
Another fine performance from the world’s best scrum-half.
MAKO VUNIPOLA - 7
Scrummaged well and kept things ticking over in the loose.
JAMIE GEORGE - 7
Wayward in the lineout but impressed otherwise.
TADHG FURLONG - 8
Another huge shift from Ireland’s premier tighthead.
MARO ITOJE - 8
The beast of the Lions pack somehow returns home better than he arrived.
ALUN WYN JONES - 7
A gritty performance given all the pressure.
SAM WARBURTON - 8
Scrapped and slowed ball at the breakdown all night.
SEAN O’BRIEN - 7
Set the tone early on with some fine ball-carrying.
TAULUPE FALETAU - 8
Another hugely impressive performance from the peerless number eight.
Replacements
KEN OWENS - 6
Just about avoided conceding a penalty that would have cost the Lions the series.
JACK MCGRATH - 7
Solid enough game at the death.
KYLE SINCKLER - 6
Struggled at the scrum but somehow turned that on its head.
COURTNEY LAWES - 6
Put himself about in typical style.
CJ STANDER - 6
Worked hard but was unable to cut loose.
RHYS WEBB - 6
Unable to maintain Murray’s accuracy after coming on as a head injury replacement.
BEN TE’O - 6
As physical as ever but unable to cut loose.
JACK NOWELL - 6
Precious little to do in a short cameo.