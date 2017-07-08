New Zealand 15 - 15 British & Irish Lions: How the Lions rated

How the Lions players rated out of ten.

LIAM WILLIAMS - 6

Struggled positionally in defence but always a threat on the counter attack.

ANTHONY WATSON - 7

Always looked dangerous but was never able to receive the ball in either time or space.

JONATHAN DAVIES - 9

Two massive hits on Jordie Barrett summed up another stunning showing from Wales’ fine centre.

OWEN FARRELL - 7

Nerveless personified at the death to nail the levelling penalty, and that after a shocking opening.

ELLIOT DALY - 8

Booted a huge long-range penalty and ran the All Blacks ragged at times out wide.

JOHNNY SEXTON - 7

Settled into the task after a wayward opening and shook off an ankle problem to boot.

CONOR MURRAY - 8

Another fine performance from the world’s best scrum-half.

MAKO VUNIPOLA - 7

Scrummaged well and kept things ticking over in the loose.

JAMIE GEORGE - 7

Wayward in the lineout but impressed otherwise.

TADHG FURLONG - 8

Another huge shift from Ireland’s premier tighthead.

MARO ITOJE - 8

The beast of the Lions pack somehow returns home better than he arrived.

ALUN WYN JONES - 7

A gritty performance given all the pressure.

SAM WARBURTON - 8

Scrapped and slowed ball at the breakdown all night.

SEAN O’BRIEN - 7

Set the tone early on with some fine ball-carrying.

TAULUPE FALETAU - 8

Another hugely impressive performance from the peerless number eight.

Replacements

KEN OWENS - 6

Just about avoided conceding a penalty that would have cost the Lions the series.

JACK MCGRATH - 7

Solid enough game at the death.

KYLE SINCKLER - 6

Struggled at the scrum but somehow turned that on its head.

COURTNEY LAWES - 6

Put himself about in typical style.

CJ STANDER - 6

Worked hard but was unable to cut loose.

RHYS WEBB - 6

Unable to maintain Murray’s accuracy after coming on as a head injury replacement.

BEN TE’O - 6

As physical as ever but unable to cut loose.

JACK NOWELL - 6

Precious little to do in a short cameo.