Mike Allen knew Edinburgh Rugby were close to clicking

Centre Mike Allen said he was always confident Edinburgh were not far away from producing a convincing display and feels the 45-10 win over Treviso showed what they can do.

The capital side, who travel to Romania today for Saturday’s opening European Challenge Cup pool clash with Timisoara Saracens, need to back up that showing against an outclassed Italian outfit against stronger opposition than they are likely to face this weekend, but feels the bonus-point victory was a step in the right direction.

“People have been asking me what the story is and I’ve said ‘wait until we click and something will go well’, said the former Ulster player.

“The defence last Friday night was the best it has been this season. We made fewer mistakes, gave away fewer penalties than we have been doing. All those things came into line, we clicked and got a good result.

“Everything we are doing is getting better, unlike the start of the season when it wasn’t very good at all.”

This weekend’s match represents a step into the unknown for much of the travelling party but Allen does have experience of playing in the east European country. “I have been before.” he revealed. “I was on an Emerging Ireland tour a couple of years ago to Bucharest. So I kind of know what it’s all about.

“Bucharest is actually quite a nice city. I’ve Googled the place we are going and there seems a few points of interest, it could be a nice wee place to see. Something different.”

Allen is keen to forge a future as a specialist outside centre but injuries have seen him utilised again on the wing earlier in the season.

“I’ve scored three tries and they have all on the wing actually, which is quite frustrating. I was back in the centre there at the weekend and didn’t manage one. I see myself as a 13. I think I can do a job on the wing, I have some attributes of a winger but I don’t think I’m best suited for there. Saying that I have done well there, got on the end of some kicks and got some good scores.

“I said to Hodgey, as I said to Solly [former coach Alan Solomons] before, that I’ll play wherever I’m put. I’ve played a few positions in the backline and got experience in most of them so I can fill in when needs be. But yes I’d rather be at 13 and establish myself as a one-position player rather than be a Jack of all trades.”