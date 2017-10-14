Melrose 66 - 10 Marr: Magnificent seven in a row

Another Saturday and another big win as Melrose recorded their seventh successive victory and with it a seventh successive bonus point with a demolition of the Premiership newcomers, Marr.

The Fullarton Park men came to terms with the realities of Premiership rugby after their saunter through National One last season.

“Today was a steep learning-curve,” admitted Marr skipper Angus Johnson. “I think when we look back we’ll realise we gifted them a lot of points. We had a lot of errors.”

The exploiter-in-cief on the Melrose side is the pacy full-back Fraser Thomson, pictured, principal provider of scoring passes.

Thomson in combination with the Melrose midfield maestro Craig Jackson, who again showed he has the skills and rugby brain to operate at a higher level, helped his side run in nine tries. A penalty try, a tad harshly awarded by the otherwise impressive French referee Vivien Pradarie, inflated the Melrose points total.

For Marr there were positives to take from the game despite the depressing scoreline. Their pack bolstered by Glasgow Warriors Greg Peterson and James Malcolm competed well and behind the scrum scrum half Kaleem Barreto, who is a contender for the Scotland under-20 side, and centre Conor Bickerstaff were able to find holes in the Melrose defence..

Marr’s opening pressure earned them a penalty converted into three points by stand-off Craig Kolarik but thereafter the Melrose machine scythed their way to a 33-3 interval lead, from an opening touchdown by Ruairdh Knott, a Jason Baggot inception score, and, after telling artistry from Thomson and Jackson, two tries by winger Gavin Wood and one by Sam Pecqueur, Jackson kicking four conversions.

The visitors started the second half with a sense of purpose but a wayward kick allowed Jackson to counter attack from deep and with Thomson lending a helping hand, centre Nyle Godsmark scorched in for try number six, converted by Jackson.

Then from a set-scrum Melrose worked a training ground move involving replacement Ben Chalmers that ended with Godsmark claiming his second try, this time converted by Baggott.

The agony for Marr continued as Baggott used turnover ball to grab his second try and his second conversion and then when they conceded a penalty try.

Fortunately for the game Marr showed fighting spirit rewarded by a James Malcolm try and Kolarik conversion. But inevitably Melrose had the final say as Pecqueur finished a tap penalty move to seal a sumptuous win.