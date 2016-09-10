Melrose 52 - 22 Currie: Rose score seven tries

Melrose swept Currie aside at The Greenyards with enterprising rugby in the sun to score seven tries and maintain their unbeaten run.

Melrose swept Currie aside at The Greenyards with enterprising rugby in the sun to score seven tries and maintain their unbeaten run.

Jason Baggot banged over eight conversions and kicked a penalty, but there were spells in the game when Currie threatened against a sound home defence.

Currie dominated the early pressure, and it was no surprise when they were awarded a penalty try, which Graeme Clow converted, after Austin Lockington had deliberately knock on and was shown a yellow card by referee Mike Adamson.

Baggot cut the deficit with a penalty before Melrose went ahead when Mark McAndrew nipped over and Baggot converted.

Currie continued to play enterprising rugby and Cameron Gray restored their advantage with a second try and Clow converted.

But Melrose stepped up a gear before the break. Russell Anderson was driven over and Ross McCann broke clear to send Fraser Thomson over. Baggot converted both.

In injury time, Richard Sneddon kicked a vital penalty to ensure Melrose went in 24-17 ahead at the interval.

Melrose added the bonus point just after the break with an Iain Moody score, again converted by Baggot.

Currie responded quickly and John Cox scored his side’s third try. Intense pressure kept Melrose on the back foot as Currie pressed for their own bonus try.

However, Melrose regained their composure and Lewis Carmichael, Lockington and McCann touched down for Baggot to convert all three.